The government approved new rules of secrecy and state secrets :: Politics :: RBC

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved new rules for the gradation of information that constitutes a state secret, according to the degree of secrecy. The government decree on this is published on the official portal of legal information. The resolution comes into force on January 1, 2022.

“The degree of secrecy of information constituting a state secret must correspond to the severity of damage that may be caused to the security of the Russian Federation as a result of the dissemination of this information,” the document says.

The rule excluded the provision that the heads of state authorities, Rosatom and Roskosmos, who have the appropriate powers, themselves organize the development of a list of information constituting state secrets and are responsible for these decisions.

In the previous version of the rules, the procedure for compiling lists of information to be classified by various government agencies and state corporations was also spelled out. In the new document, there are only grounds for classifying certain information as secret, top secret and of particular importance, which basically have not changed.

In total, there are three levels of secrecy.