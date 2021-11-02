https://ria.ru/20211101/sevastopol-1757271422.html

The Governor of Sevastopol commented on the situation with COVID-19 in the region

SEVASTOPOL, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Sevastopol remains difficult, but there is a tendency to stabilization, said the governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39 391 people have contracted a new coronavirus infection in Sevastopol (356 in the last day), 33 073 people have recovered. died – 1 365.

