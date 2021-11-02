The head of Naftogaz said about the risk of war between Russia and Ukraine without gas transit

Without the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe, “the likelihood of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine will increase,” Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, told the Financial Times.

According to Vitrenko, Russia is using gas as a “geopolitical weapon”, seeking approval from Europe for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine. Ukraine is trying to interfere with the certification of the gas pipeline in Europe and convinces the EU and the US that Russia will use it in order to weaken Ukraine and increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, writes FT.

Russia is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, when the current contract ends, Vladimir Putin said in August. But then he made a reservation that this requires supply contracts to consumers in Europe in order to understand for how long and to what extent to negotiate with Ukraine. In mid-October, the Russian President noted that Ukraine’s gas transmission system had not been repaired for a long time and, if the pressure was increased, it would “burst altogether.” According to Putin, the system is worn out at 80-85%.

This year, Russia has already exceeded its contractual obligations for gas transit to Europe through Ukraine by about 10%, Putin noted in October. In the same month, he instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure that Gazprom followed the terms of the agreement on gas supplies through Ukraine, even if the company considers it economically inexpedient. Gazprom refused to increase gas pumping along this route in November, without booking additional capacities.

Ukraine in October offered Russia a 50% discount on gas supplies through its territory in excess of the contract.