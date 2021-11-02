https://ria.ru/20211102/proverki-1757312706.html
The head of Rostourism asked the Egyptian authorities to check the resort hotels
The head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Khaled Helenani on security issues
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Khaled Elenani on the issues of ensuring the safety of Russian tourists during their holidays in Egyptian resorts after the incident with the poisoning of Russian tourists in Hurghada, the press service of the department reported. By the incident with the mass poisoning of Russian tourists, she asked her Egyptian colleague to take this issue under personal control and initiate, together with the Egyptian sanitary services, checks of resort hotels and catering establishments, “Doguzova said, quoted in a press release.” In Egypt, a prosecutor’s check on the fact of food poisoning of our tourists began, and for his part expressed his readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and comfortable stay in Egypt for Russian tourists, “she continued. season, and Rosturizm predicts that in winter the Egyptian resorts will be one of the most popular warm holiday destinations among Russian tourists. “The safety of tourists is our absolute priority, and we proceed from the fact that all issues related to security should be under special control,” Doguzova said. As noted in Rosturizm, the conversation took place on the initiative of the Russian side after the incident at the AMC Royal Hotel in Hurghada, where last week more than 40 Russian tourists sought medical help with signs of poisoning, and some of them needed hospitalization. “Rostourism is monitoring the situation. All Russian tourists who applied for medical assistance are insured and received the necessary treatment. Now all Russian the tourists were discharged from the hospital, nothing threatens their health, “the ministry said. The message also noted that the AMC Royal Hotel temporarily does not accept new tourists. An investigation into the causes of the incident is underway. According to tour operators, almost all Russian tourists were relocated to other hotels, except for those who refused to change the hotel, since they are returning home in the near future. Russian tour operators have suspended the sale of tours at the AMC Royal Hotel. Tourists who have already purchased tours to this particular hotel for the next arrivals are offered accommodation in other hotels.
“Mr. Helenani said that a prosecutor’s check on the fact of food poisoning of our tourists has begun in Egypt, and for his part expressed his readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and comfortable stay in Egypt for Russian tourists,” she continued.
The head of the department noted that the high tourist season is beginning in Egypt, and Rosturizm predicts that in winter the Egyptian resorts will be one of the most popular warm holiday destinations among Russian tourists. “The safety of tourists is our absolute priority, and we proceed from the fact that all issues related to security should be under special control,” Doguzova said.
As noted in Rosturizm, the conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side after the incident at the AMC Royal Hotel in Hurghada, where last week more than 40 Russian tourists sought medical help with signs of poisoning, and some of them needed hospitalization.
“Rostourism is monitoring the situation. All Russian tourists who applied for medical care are insured, they received the necessary treatment. Now all Russian tourists have been discharged from the hospital, nothing threatens their health,” the department said.
The message also noted that the AMC Royal Hotel is temporarily not accepting new tourists. An investigation into the causes of the incident is underway. According to tour operators, almost all Russian tourists were relocated to other hotels, except for those who refused to change the hotel, since they are returning home in the near future. Russian tour operators have suspended the sale of tours at the AMC Royal Hotel. Tourists who have already purchased tours to this hotel for the next arrivals are offered accommodation in other hotels.
