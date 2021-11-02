https://ria.ru/20211102/nerabochie-1757349152.html
The Kremlin answered the question about the extension of non-working days after November 7
Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the possible extension of non-working days in Russia after November 7, urged not to believe the rumors, but … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the possible extension of non-working days in the Russian Federation after November 7, urged not to believe rumors, but to be guided by official information. in response to a request to comment on rumors that non-working days in the Russian Federation will be extended after November 7. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that regional authorities have the right to independently decide on measures against COVID-19. “At the same time, the action plan, which is in the Kremlin, says that all regions have special powers for the period of a pandemic and, depending on how the epidemiological situation develops, they can independently make decisions in the context of their region, “he added. non-working days in the region, expiring on November 7, will be extended for another week with the same wages. The Novgorod region became the first region where non-working days were extended.
