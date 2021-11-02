The manufacturer “Arbidol” turned out to be a co-owner of the oil service business :: Business :: RBC

According to SPARK, the company’s total revenues in 2020 amounted to more than RUB 9 billion, with a net loss of RUB 23.6 million. The aggregate revenue in 2020 of its two key subsidiaries, Technosnabservice, and Metoil – 7.6 billion rubles, operating profit – 2.8 billion rubles. If the deal was cash, then 50.5% of the TCC could cost 3.5-4 billion rubles, based on the cost of its net capital minus debt, says Sergei Grishunin, managing director of the NRA’s rating service. In a falling market in 2020, the company sold without a premium, he adds.

Where else did Kharitonin invest Kharitonin’s main asset is Pharmstandard. It produces more than 300 types of medicines, the most famous of which are Arbidol and Codelac. The company’s revenue in 2020 exceeded 96 billion rubles, the net profit amounted to 16.8 billion rubles. In 2014, the businessman became the main owner of one of the oldest race tracks in Europe – the German Nürburgring. He owns 99% of the shares of the complex, which includes the track, stands, boxes, hotels, an exhibition and concert hall, go-kart, restaurants and a cinema. He is also the largest shareholder of the Generium biotechnology center, which registered the first Russian rapid coronavirus test with Roszdravnadzor and began production.

Oilfield services is a non-core business for Kharitonin and his partner. But investment in this sector is a good diversification for the medium term, while the demand and prices for such services are growing, Grishunin said. In 2020, the oilfield services market experienced a decline due to a sharp decline in oil production within the framework of Russia’s obligations under the OPEC + agreement and a fall in energy prices, said Viktor Khaikov, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Oil and Gas Services. Many customers were cutting back on work and demanding discounts. As a result, some owners of service assets were forced to sell them to cover their debts, and they could be bought at a low price, he says.

But since August 2020, when Ogment Investments gained control of TCC, oil prices have almost doubled (from $ 43.4 to $ 84.56 per barrel), so the value of oil service assets will grow, Haykov notes.

The reduction in capital expenditures of oil companies for exploration and production, as well as optimization of operating expenses in the context of the epidemic, led to a 25% decrease in funding for oilfield services in 2020, to $ 310 billion worldwide, says Vitaly Mikhalchuk, head of the Deloitte CIS research center.

In 2021, amid stabilization of world oil prices, the oilfield services market will recover by 19%, to $ 370 billion, he predicts. The Russian oilfield services market, according to Deloitte estimates, in 2020 decreased by 25% to $ 20.5 billion. This year it may grow to $ 24-25 billion.