https://ria.ru/20211102/obrazovanie-1757406031.html

The Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to continue remote work after November 7

The Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to continue remote work after November 7 – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

The Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to continue remote work after November 7

From November 8, universities and research organizations can continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or remotely, according to the order of the Ministry of Education. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T16: 31

2021-11-02T16: 31

2021-11-02T17: 01

spread of coronavirus

coronavirus in Russia

society

applicant navigator

education – society

health – society

Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Education of Russia)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152065/64/1520656409_0-0:3044:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_72d537b8cd6b0aaede6e692c4446e093.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. From November 8, universities and research organizations can continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or remotely, according to the order of the Ministry of Education. “From November 8, 2021, universities and research organizations have the right to continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or in a remote format using distance technologies.” , – noted in the document. Also, universities will be allowed to remotely conduct intermediate certification. “Universities should ensure uninterrupted access of students to the electronic information and educational environment and control the quality of distance learning technologies,” the message says. At the same time, students will need to provide methodological support and warn about the amount of work in advance (three days in advance).

https://ria.ru/20211021/mgu-1755639366.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/vshe-1755833182.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152065/64/1520656409_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb689b3e4dbf9948b5515c0c6bec224e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

coronavirus in russia, society, applicant’s navigator, education – society, health – society, ministry of science and higher education of the russian federation (ministry of education of russia), russia, covid-19 coronavirus