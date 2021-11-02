https://ria.ru/20211102/obrazovanie-1757406031.html
The Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to continue remote work after November 7
From November 8, universities and research organizations can continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or remotely, according to the order of the Ministry of Education. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. From November 8, universities and research organizations can continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or remotely, according to the order of the Ministry of Education. “From November 8, 2021, universities and research organizations have the right to continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or in a remote format using distance technologies.” , – noted in the document. Also, universities will be allowed to remotely conduct intermediate certification. “Universities should ensure uninterrupted access of students to the electronic information and educational environment and control the quality of distance learning technologies,” the message says. At the same time, students will need to provide methodological support and warn about the amount of work in advance (three days in advance).
Russia
