The Ministry of Health told when to vaccinate with “Sputnik Light” :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



The Sputnik Light single-component vaccine should be used for re-vaccination or vaccination of those who have already suffered from COVID-19. This was stated by the chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health, Deputy Director for Research and Innovative Development of the National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases Vladimir Chulanov at the Internet conference “Pokrovsky Readings”, TASS reports.

“The drug“ Sputnik Light ”is still advisable to use not for primary vaccination, but for re-vaccination or vaccination of patients who have been ill. Still, for primary vaccination, for those who have not been sick before, it is recommended to use two-component vaccines, ”the specialist noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health made a similar recommendation. On October 30, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced amendments to the methodological recommendations for Sputnik Light – it is proposed to use it only for revaccination against the background of an increase in the activity of the delta strain. For the first vaccination, the Ministry of Health recommended using any of the drugs against COVID-19 registered in Russia, including Sputnik V.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called Murashko’s words taken out of context. According to him, “Sputnik Light” can be used for both the first and the second vaccination.