The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to change the rules for collecting fingerprints from migrants :: Society :: RBC

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed expanding the categories of migrants who must undergo fingerprinting upon entering Russia. The day before, the head of the IC Bastrykin proposed to introduce mandatory genomic registration for them, that is, the collection of DNA samples

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”



The Ministry of Internal Affairs offered to collect fingerprints from labor migrants entering Russia, as well as from foreigners who acquire Russian citizenship or arrive in the country for more than 90 days. The corresponding draft order, developed by the ministry and a number of other law enforcement agencies, has been published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

The clause on the procedure for collecting fingerprint information from labor migrants now reads as follows: including when applying for a patent or when obtaining a work permit ”.

Previously, this paragraph contained exceptions: highly qualified specialists and employees of foreign companies were exempted from fingerprinting. Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed to extend the requirement to them.

In addition, the draft order provides for the collection of fingerprints both from foreigners acquiring Russian citizenship and from those foreigners whose purpose of entry is not related to labor and who have arrived in the country for a period of more than 90 days.