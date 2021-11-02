The most seductive Catwoman in the movie – Rambler / movie

The premiere of the new “Batman” by Matt Reeves is scheduled for March 2022. As it became known from the trailer for the film, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in it. Halle Berry played this role 17 years ago. She became the most attractive Catwoman in films, according to many viewers, but after the release of the film she was recognized as the worst actress of the year. More details – in the material of “Rambler”.

The film “Catwoman” starring Halle Berry was released in 2004. Then the actress was 38 years old. The picture flopped at the box office and was blown away by critics. She raised just over $ 82 million on a budget of $ 100 million. “Catwoman” was awarded several “Golden Raspberries”: as the worst film with the worst direction, script and actress. Halle Berry personally dared to the anti-awards ceremony and brought with her her Oscar, received in 2002 for her role in the Ball of Monsters.

Despite the failure, the actress does not regret that she starred in the film. For Catwoman, Berry received one of the largest royalties of her career – $ 12.5 million.

“It was one of my biggest royalties, and I don’t see anything wrong with that. I don’t think something like,” Oh, now I should only participate in films that are worthy of awards. “And what kind of films are they? who are worthy of awards? “, – said the actress in an interview