The new Ford Ranger will be presented at the end of November – Auto Review

The next-generation Ford Ranger pickup is almost ready and the company has set a debut date. The premiere will take place on November 24 in Australia, because this is one of the most important markets for the model, and its development is just overseen by a local engineering center, left from the days when Ford produced cars on the Green Continent. The new Ranger will be sold in 180 markets around the world, although it is unlikely to appear in Russia.

A fresh teaser has confirmed that the outside of the Ranger will resemble the older American Ford F-150 pickup with its large brackets for LED running lights. The frame structure, and the continuous rear axle, and several cab options (single-row, “one-and-a-half” and two-row. on a V6 2.7 EcoBoost gasoline turbo engine.

Modern electronics should become an important new thing. We are talking about both a media system with broad online capabilities and security systems. The “mid-range” versions will have a 12-inch widescreen multimedia screen, while the more expensive options will have a Sync 4 head unit with a 15.5-inch vertical tablet and virtual appliances.

The new Ford Ranger will be on sale in early 2022, although it will only reach the US market in the spring of 2023. A new soplatform SUV Ford Everest will also appear, although its sales geography is much more modest than that of a pickup (China, Australia, Southeast Asia). And the new Ranger will have a relative under a different brand – the second generation Volkswagen Amarok.