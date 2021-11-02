https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757408090.html

The plane flying from Budapest to Moscow landed in Kiev

KIEV / MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The WizzAir plane, flying from Budapest to Moscow, landed in Kiev, the information airline told RIA Novosti. “The flight was redirected from Moscow to Kiev. The plane landed in Kiev. So far there is no information when it will leave for Moscow,” they said there. Why the board did not reach Moscow and where the passengers are now, the company did not specify. “This is confidential information.” FlightRadar data confirm an unscheduled landing in Kiev, but, according to them, the plane is returning to Budapest. The information desk at Kiev Boryspil airport did not comment on the situation and forwarded the question to WizzAir. Today, due to thick fog, more than 200 flights were canceled at three Moscow airports. about 70 aircraft left for alternate airfields. According to forecasters, the capital will be completely cleared of fog by nine in the evening.

