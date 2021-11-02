https://ria.ru/20211102/monako-1757371197.html

The Prince of Monaco noted that the conditions of the Paris Agreement are not being met

GLASGO, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Prince Albert II of Monaco, speaking at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, noted with regret that the climate commitments made by the countries in 2015 in Paris are not being fulfilled. At the same time, he stressed that there is time to take decisive action. “As one of the oldest participants in such meetings and previous conferences, I remember that we stated the promises we made. I state today that we are not up to these obligations. and promises. We are not at the height of the commitments that were made in 2015 in Paris during COP21. We are not responding to climate challenges. But, fortunately, there is still time to act, to limit the temperature rise of the planet to 1.5 degrees “, – said Prince of Monaco. According to him, for this it is necessary to approve the rules of the Paris Agreement on climate, in particular on the carbon market, clear obligations of the countries. “There is still time to develop another energy model – the only one that can guarantee a shared future,” he stressed. The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, runs from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. The summit plans to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The Paris Climate Agreement – the first global climate agreement signed by more than 190 countries in December 2015, it defines the global action plan to curb global warming. The agreement does not imply a complete phase-out of fossil fuels. However, all parties must take measures to reduce emissions, re-equip and adapt to climate change. In addition, the share of renewable energy sources in energy supplies should be increasing.

