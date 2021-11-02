The prisons went on stage – Newspaper Kommersant No. 200 (7162) from 02.11.2021

The first stage of digitalization of Russian prisons, which will cost the budget 22.5 billion rubles, will be dealt with by the structure of Rostec. As it became known to Kommersant, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) sent an application to the government with a request to approve United Instrument-Making Corporation (OPK) as the sole supplier of IT solutions. The company is to implement four new systems, one of which will enable it to recognize the faces of prisoners and employees, as well as to detect atypical behavior, such as fights and torture of prisoners.

Sources of Kommersant said that in September the Federal Penitentiary Service submitted a package of documents for approval to the Ministry of Finance with a request to approve the JSC OPK (the structure of Ruselectronics, part of Rostec State Corporation) as the only supplier for the implementation of the first stage of the department’s digital transformation project, which will cost budget of 22.5 billion rubles. According to the source, the first tranche in the amount of 800 million rubles. the service received two weeks ago, and plans to sign the contract by November 15th.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that a proposal to determine the only supplier had been received. Ruselectronics told Kommersant that they received a request from the Federal Penitentiary Service about the possibility of executing the digitalization plan of the department: “We gave our proposal based on the competencies available to the enterprises that are part of the holding company”. The FSIN did not respond to the request.

The FSIN has big plans for digitalization (see Kommersant dated September 29, 2020). The service plans to implement IT solutions in 380 prisons and colonies, including the “Digital Platform for the Labor Adaptation Environment of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia” (will provide control and analysis of prisoners’ labor), “The Unified Information System of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia” (an internal IT circuit to ensure the work of the department) and “Electronic queue of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia” (a system for automating citizens’ appeals). One of the most ambitious and costly projects will be the “System of face recognition, behavioral analysis and post-analysis of the collected data within the digital profile of the convict to adjust the resocialization program built on the basis of artificial intelligence.” It will cost 10 billion rubles.

According to a Kommersant source close to the Federal Penitentiary Service, a neural network will be deployed in prisons and colonies that will identify and recognize the faces of both convicts and guards.

The system, he said, will allow detecting atypical behavior of prisoners or employees of correctional institutions: fights, beatings, etc.

“If the system detects an incident, it will send a signal to the regional office of the Federal Penitentiary Service, so the incident cannot be concealed,” the source said. The neural network is deployed on both existing and new CCTV cameras.

The topic of unlawful actions against prisoners is one of the sore questions of the FSIN. In October, after the publication of videos of torture in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region, the Prosecutor General’s Office began an investigation, and the Investigative Committee opened a number of criminal cases. The head of the regional UFSIN, Alexei Fedotov, resigned.

A number of scenarios for the use of such systems are possible, says an employee of one of the specialized IT companies: “This is the collection of statistics on the fullness of prisons, access control using facial biometrics, control of crossing the perimeter so that employees and prisoners are only where they can be, as well as recognition various actions, including fights and falls. “

All information about incidents can be centrally stored on a server, to which only a small number of employees of the supervisory authority will have access, which will avoid the deletion of data by the guilty, believes the source of Kommersant.

“But if the video surveillance system does not have full coverage, it will be of little use. If some room is not covered with cameras, then everything can be done there and remain unpunished, ”he said.

Recognition of actions and determination of behavior is no longer a new technology: according to a person’s movements, one can determine the degree of his aggression and intentions, notes the president of Systematics Leonid Goldenberg. Technically, it is not difficult to implement the project, he says, unless you need to provide the system with a sufficient number of powerful graphics accelerators when transferring a large amount of video data. The main thing, the expert emphasizes, is who will control the storage and analysis of data.

Nikita Korolev