The promising Checkmate fighter will be shown abroad for the first time

2021-11-02T09: 03

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The promising fifth-generation Russian light fighter Checkmate (Su-75) will be shown for the first time at the Dubai Airshow 2021, a source in the aircraft industry told reporters. The event will take place from November 14-18. to present the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold a number of closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives, “the source said. The premiere of the Checkmate light single-engine aircraft took place at the MAKS-2021 air show, where it was presented at in the form of a functional mock-up, which was designed using the developments on the Su-57 fighter. Outwardly, they are also similar, but the Checkmate will be significantly easier by installing only one engine. The aircraft will be made using stealth technology, will receive in-fuselage weapon compartments, the latest avionics and the ability to control small unmanned aerial vehicles. The Su-75 can reach speeds of up to 1.9 thousand kilometers per hour, and its combat radius is three thousand kilometers. Checkmate will be assembled at the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur (KnAAZ). Its maiden flight is scheduled for 2023, and serial production is scheduled for 2025.

