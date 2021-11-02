https://ria.ru/20211102/mn17-1757454700.html

The prosecution gave evidence to the defense that the MH17 was not shot down by the Buk air defense missile system.

The prosecution gave evidence to the defense that the MH17 was not shot down by the Buk air defense missile system – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

The prosecution gave evidence to the defense that the MH17 was not shot down by the Buk air defense missile system.

The court considers that the Dutch prosecutor’s office transmitted the testimony of witnesses to the defense, one of whom stated that the MH17 could not have been shot down by a Buk missile, they were … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T20: 48

2021-11-02T20: 48

2021-11-02T20: 52

in the world

Kiev

Moscow

Dmitry Peskov

Nikolay Vinnichenko

beech (anti-aircraft missile system)

armed forces of the russian federation

mh17. investigation

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148146/57/1481465785_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69ae66054597567197185359fce0638f.jpg

SHIPHOL (Netherlands), November 2 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The Court considers that the Dutch prosecutor’s office transmitted the testimony of witnesses to the defense, one of whom stated that the MH17 could not have been shot down by a Buk missile, they were included in the dossier, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at the hearing on Tuesday. are mentioned under the codenames S42 and S45, the second of them said that the plane could not have been shot down by a Buk missile. However, he later read out the decision, which said that these testimonies were not relevant enough, since neither of the two witnesses had information about the incident at first hand. Lawyer Sabine ten Dusshatte, representing the interests of the accused Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, said at a hearing on Monday that the decision of the Dutch prosecutor’s office not to include in the dossier the testimony of witness S45, who was a member of the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from Kursk, and who explained to the investigation why MH17 could not have been shot down from the Buk air defense missile system, raises questions about the criteria by which the prosecutor’s office generally assesses the relevance of information for its inclusion in the case. According to her, “it is not known what other important information” on MH17 was screened out by prosecutors. The defense asked the court to attach the testimony of the witness to the case file and provide an opportunity to question him. The trial of the crash of flight MH17 began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020. Four defendants pass along it – Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Pulatov is represented at the trial by an international group consisting of two Dutch and one Russian lawyers. The rest of the suspects are being tried in absentia. On June 8, 2021, consideration of the case began on the merits. LPR and the Ukrainian military. There were 298 people on board, all of them died. Kiev immediately blamed the militia for the plane crash, but they said that they did not have the means to shoot down the plane at such a height. As Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolai Vinnichenko told RIA Novosti, the Russian side handed over to the Netherlands not only data from Russian radars, but also documentation showing that the Buk missile that hit Boeing belonged to Ukraine, and it was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev, but this information was ignored by the investigators. At the same time, on the first day of the court session, the prosecution admitted that it had received and is studying data from the Russian prosecutor’s office. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the JIT’s accusations of Russia’s involvement in the crash of the Malaysian Boeing are unfounded and regrettable, the investigation is biased and one-sided. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is not allowed to investigate the plane crash in eastern Ukraine, and Moscow can recognize the results of the investigation if it fully participates in it. All of the missiles, the engine of which was demonstrated by the Dutch commission to investigate the crash of MH17, were disposed of after 2011, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Moscow categorically rejects accusations of involvement in the crash of the Malaysian Boeing.

https://ria.ru/20210913/samolet-1749880195.html

https://ria.ru/20211101/antey-1757285664.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/mh17-1757441258.html

Kiev

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148146/57/1481465785_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_064f5dd221e91d364eb4234707ad910e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, moscow, dmitry sands, nikolai vinnichenko, beech (anti-aircraft missile system), the armed forces of the russian federation, mh17. investigation, russia