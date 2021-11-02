The Pushkin Institute has chosen the word of the year :: Society :: RBC

It became the word “satellite”. The second place was taken by the word “Afghanistan”, the third – by the phrase “Nord Stream”. The frequency of use also increased for the words “census”, “QR code” and “anti-takser”

The most used word in Russian-language media in 2021 was the word “satellite”. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the State Institute of the Russian Language. A.S. Pushkin.

“According to the results of the analysis, the word“ satellite ”came out on top; in 2021, they began to use it nine times more often than before. This word is strongly associated with the name of the Russian vaccine, ”the message says.

The institute noted that the increase in the frequency of the use of this word is due to a wide discussion of the topics of vaccination and the recognition of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” abroad.

The second place, according to the Institute, is the word “Afghanistan”. It began to be used 6.5 times more often – such an explosive increase in use was caused by the discussion of events in this country. “The topic of Afghanistan is very sensitive for Russia, since many remember well the entry and withdrawal of Soviet troops. We can say that the news feed touched the sleeping trauma of the Russian (or more broadly, Russian-speaking) society, which caused a violent reaction, “said Mikhail Osadchiy, Doctor of Philology, scientific director of the Word of the Year project.