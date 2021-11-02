https://ria.ru/20211102/ukraina-1757401417.html

KIEV, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The level of support for the pro-presidential Servant of the People party in Ukraine fell to 15%, although it still remains the leader of electoral sympathies, according to a poll published on Tuesday by the sociological service of the Razumkov center. the elections were ready to support 22%. The next elections to the Verkhovna Rada are to be held in 2023. According to a new poll, the pro-presidential Servant of the People is the leader among Ukrainian parties, if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in the near future, 15% of respondents are ready to vote for it. In second place is the party of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” with 12.4% of the vote. Closes the top three leaders “Opposition Platform – For Life”, 7.5% of the country’s residents are ready to vote for it. Next comes the party of ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko “Batkivshchyna” – 7.2%. As an experiment, respondents were offered the party of ex-speaker of the Rada Dmitry Razumkov, which he had not yet created. 5.5% supported it. Thus, if Razumkov decides to create his own party, it already has every chance to overcome the 5% passing barrier. The rest of the political forces do not overcome the 5% barrier. The survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov center from October 23 to October 27 by telephone poll. 1,200 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Donbass territories not controlled by Kiev. The survey was conducted on a sample representing the adult population in terms of the main socio-demographic indicators. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.9% with a probability of 0.95. Having become the president of Ukraine in May 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy first of all dissolved the Verkhovna Rada. Two months later, early parliamentary elections were held in the country, in which the Servant of the People party also won with a record result. Zelensky received carte blanche as a mono-majority in parliament. Already in February 2020, the sociological service of the Razumkov Center published the results of polls, according to which almost 50% of Ukrainians assessed negatively the activities of the Servant of the People faction and only 34% responded positively.

