The real motive for the murder of Interior Ministry colonel Novoseltsev was revealed: debts in the market

The real motive for the murder of the former deputy head of the GUEB of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexei Novoseltsev, in New Moscow has become known. The retired colonel’s neighbor, suspected of the massacre, had huge debts in the Foodcity market, for which he asked for a large loan from the Novoseltsev family. Talking about investing in cryptocurrency was just an excuse.

Recall that at the end of October, in a bathhouse at his summer cottage in the village of Desna, a pensioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aleksey Novoseltsev was found dead. Previously, he served as Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Economic Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and participated in the disclosure of a number of high-profile cases. Judging by the injuries, the perpetrator stabbed the man. The body was found by the son-in-law of the murdered Igor.

As “MK” found out, it was the husband of Alexei Novoseltsev’s daughter who most of all communicated with the alleged killer – 59-year-old former neighbor on the Desna, Sergei Yegorov. It is known about the latter that more than 10 years ago he left the family (now Yegorov has two adult children) and got together in a civil marriage with a colleague. The couple worked in a real estate company, Sergei worked there as an engineer. The couple bought a joint house next to the Novoseltsevs. Families quickly became friends, Egorov watched football matches with Igor, neighbors spent weekends together. As friends recall, a couple of years ago, Sergei decided to start his own business and invested all his savings in the business associated with trading on Food City. At the same time, the aspiring entrepreneur did not have enough experience, and, as he himself said, by someone’s oversight, he disrupted supplies and was left with a lot of money. Since then, Yegorov’s life has gone downhill: he desperately tried to start a new business, get a job, pledged his car and borrowed money from friends. Investments in cryptocurrency, for which Sergey borrowed about 100 thousand dollars from neighbors, could only be an excuse to make ends meet. Shortly before the murder, the would-be businessman sold his half of the house to his partner for several million rubles (now the woman works as the head of the press service of a communal organization), broke up with her and through friends got a job as a watchman in a house in a nearby village. Most likely, this is why the operatives could not find him for a whole week.

As the senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, said, after checking the testimony of the suspect on the spot, it is planned to charge him under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder”.