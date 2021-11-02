https://ria.ru/20211102/drony-1757307793.html
The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection
The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection – Russia news today
The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection
Russia is developing a technology for protecting maritime borders from violating vessels using loitering ammunition, a source told RIA Novosti
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia is developing a technology to protect maritime borders from violating vessels using loitering ammunition, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. According to the source, individual elements of the system, including complexes for launching loitering ammunition from small ships, have already passed preliminary tests. One of the main advantages of the system, the interlocutor of the agency called the low cost of use and operation, since loitering ammunition is much cheaper than anti-ship missiles. its observation systems, control and weapons complexes, “he added. The introduction of such a system will drastically reduce the desire of foreign partners to violate the maritime borders of Russia, the source emphasized. ska. When a target is detected, such a drone strikes it like a guided air-to-surface missile, and itself is completely destroyed.
“The system will include reconnaissance drones, as well as several types of loitering ammunition. It is planned that kamikaze drones will be launched to the target both from coastal launchers on an automobile chassis and from launchers on ships of the fleet,” he said.
According to the source, certain elements of the system, including the complexes for launching loitering ammunition from the side of small ships, have already passed preliminary tests.
One of the main advantages of the system, the interlocutor of the agency called the low cost of use and operation, since loitering ammunition is much cheaper than anti-ship missiles.
Tests of spy drone detection system by sound have been completed in Russia
“At the same time, the massive use of kamikaze drones even against ships of the frigate or destroyer class will make it possible to disable the ship as a combat unit by damaging its observation, control and weapon systems,” he added.
The introduction of such a system will drastically reduce the desire of foreign partners to violate the maritime borders of Russia, the source emphasized.
Loitering ammunition can fly for a long time in the intended area of the target in search mode. When a target is detected, such a drone strikes it like a guided air-to-surface missile, and itself is completely destroyed.
