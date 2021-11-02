https://ria.ru/20211102/drony-1757307793.html

The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection

The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection – Russia news today

The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection

Russia is developing a technology for protecting maritime borders from violating vessels using loitering ammunition, a source told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T03: 42

2021-11-02T03: 42

2021-11-02T08: 46

new weapon of russia

security

army

Moscow

us navy

Japanese Sea

drones

british navy

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151458/65/1514586515_0:276:4731:2937_1920x0_80_0_0_5725bfbda42f9d87667de7a4e5fc4f4a.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia is developing a technology to protect maritime borders from violating vessels using loitering ammunition, a source in the military-industrial complex told RIA Novosti. According to the source, individual elements of the system, including complexes for launching loitering ammunition from small ships, have already passed preliminary tests. One of the main advantages of the system, the interlocutor of the agency called the low cost of use and operation, since loitering ammunition is much cheaper than anti-ship missiles. its observation systems, control and weapons complexes, “he added. The introduction of such a system will drastically reduce the desire of foreign partners to violate the maritime borders of Russia, the source emphasized. ska. When a target is detected, such a drone strikes it like a guided air-to-surface missile, and itself is completely destroyed.

https://ria.ru/20211020/ispytaniya-1755362250.html

https://ria.ru/20211012/drony-1754135735.html

Moscow

Japanese Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151458/65/1514586515_214 0:4411:3148_1920x0_80_0_0_35ec17ef90fb79d0f8f2c97346f9a830.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, army, moscow, us navy, sea of ​​japan, drones, british navy, russia