The Supreme Court dismissed the claim of the “children of the GULAG” to the State Duma on housing for the repressed :: Society :: RBC

Alisa Meissner’s lawyer Grigory Vaypan told RBC that the reasons why the Supreme Court refused to accept the claim are still unknown.

“The motives will become known from the text of the definition, which we have not yet received. In any case, we will appeal against it in all instances up to the Constitutional Court. Because otherwise it turns out that people are deprived of the opportunity to achieve the execution of the Constitutional Court resolution in their favor. According to the Constitutional Court itself, since 2010 the State Duma has not complied with 35 of its decisions. <...> The claim of the “children of the GULAG” is the first case when one of the most affected categories of citizens, people of very old age, decided to take the execution of the Constitutional Court’s decision into their own hands, ”the lawyer said.

Vaypan added that the “children of the GULAG” expect to participate in the finalization of the government bill.

“At the end of last week, we wrote a letter to the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin about this. In the letter, we emphasize that the revision of the draft law should be conducted publicly and using the official procedures provided for by the State Duma regulations. These procedures include the creation of a working group on the basis of a specialized committee, holding parliamentary hearings, “round tables” and meetings in a specialized committee. We ask to involve the “children of the GULAG” themselves and their representatives in the discussion, ”the lawyer explained.

One of the applicants, Vladimir Gorobets, whose father was sentenced in 1943 to ten years in prison with confiscation of property, and later sent into exile in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and rehabilitated in 1992, told RBC that he had the right to return to his parents’ place of residence – in the very center of Moscow, since his father lived on the Arbat. But things are moving slowly, “while I’m standing in line, we will stand in this line for 30 years, we will live up to 100 years now,” he said.

The initiator of the lawsuit, Alisa Meissner, told RBC that all the applicants are now over 70 years old. “Somehow it all moves slowly, but I would like to quickly. The fact is that now the turmoil with the pandemic is somehow slowly dragging on, ”she said.