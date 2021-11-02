The United States may crash oil prices up to $ 20 – Rambler / finance

If the United States decides to curtail the program of financial assistance to the economy and business, then an outflow of cheap money will follow, and then a fall in prices for everything, including oil, gas, coal and metals. Alexey Zubets, Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research of the Financial Institute under the Government of the Russian Federation, shared this opinion with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The US may begin to curtail business aid programs as early as this year, the expert believes. He also believes that the first decision by the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to raise the rate will be made in the second half of 2022.

The barb also noted the weather factor – if the winter of 2021-2022 is mild, then the energy troubles observed now will come to naught by the summer, the expert is sure. However, high demand for energy in the world will remain at least until the second half of 2022. Higher oil prices will be supported by rising costs of maintaining and expanding energy infrastructure. But Zubets admits that in the second half of next year, the price of oil may fall to $ 40 per barrel, and in the short term, to $ 20.

This is likely to entail a global economic crisis closer to 2025, when it will become impossible to contain the accumulating economic contradictions, the expert concluded.