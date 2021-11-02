The US Treasury publishes a report on the risks of stablecoins

The US Treasury has released a report on the risks associated with stablecoins. The agency saw in stablecoins a threat to investors and market integrity, and requested tough legislative restrictions.

In terms of risks, we are talking about “banking panic” and the excessive opacity of reserves that provide stablecoins.

The report was compiled by the US President’s Financial Markets Working Group (PWG). Its participants called on Congress to equate stablecoin issuers with depository institutions with compulsory deposit insurance, which will put them on a par with banks. Organizations that do not meet these stringent requirements would then be banned from issuing stablecoins.

Oversight, according to the PWG, should be carried out both at the level of such an institution and at the level of the holding company to which it belongs.

The report speaks of the need for restrictions on the affiliation of issuers with other commercial organizations (this is probably most related to the Bitfinex and Tether tandem).

Jerry Brito, executive director of the lobbying organization Coin Center, stressed that the definitions of stablecoins and risks in the report actually apply to the activities of payment systems like PayPal, which did not require separate legislation.

Any gaps in regulation should be closed by the Ministry of Finance, FRS, SEC and CFTC, summarized the authors of the document. The PWG insisted that the SEC and CFTC should be involved in the regulation of some stablecoins.

Another potential regulatory body is the Financial Stability Oversight Board (FSOC), created under the Dodd-Frank Act following the 2008 global crisis. The FSOC may recognize certain stablecoin-related activities as systemically significant if there is no reaction from Congress. However, the PWG did not directly recommend this, therefore, experts still consider such a development of events unlikely.

According to lawyer Jake Cherwinski, one should not expect swift action from Congress in principle, let alone laws on stablecoins.

The report acknowledges that federal regulators lack the authority to implement all of these multiple recommendations. To summarize, nothing will change dramatically in the near future. And this is good, because there are a lot of incorrect wording in this document, – he wrote in Twitter…

Tether, Circle, Paxos, Coinbase, Coin Center, Diem Association, Gemini and others participated in consultations with PWG.

Circle supported the call for Congress. CEO Jeremy Allair praised the industry’s acceptance at a conceptual level, but questioned certain passages from the document. They talk about the requirement for the various entities involved in transactions with stablecoins to comply with risk management standards. This is not possible with validators or miners on a decentralized network.

Allair emphasized that the Web3 infrastructure should be legally equated with DNS and ISPs, not payment institutions.

Circle itself announced in August that it intends to obtain a banking license, although the company is under investigation by the SEC.

Recall that in January 2021, former Fed Chairman Janet Yellen, known for her critical attitude to Bitcoin, headed the US Treasury. In July, she called for the early creation of a regulatory framework for stablecoins, and in September, the first fragments of the final document appeared.

In October, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued guidance to the cryptocurrency industry on how to comply with US sanctions.

