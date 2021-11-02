https://ria.ru/20211102/ssha-1757436556.html

There are positive shifts in relations between Russia and the United States, the ambassador said

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. In relations between Russia and the United States over the past year, there have been, albeit small, but positive shifts, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. As Antonov noted, Washington and Moscow managed to establish, among other things, a stable dialogue between the security councils and foreign ministries. There are expert contacts on climate issues, the development and protection of the Arctic, business interaction continues, trade is growing. “Nevertheless, these are only sprouts on the path of improving our relations. Much work remains to be done to create the foundation for further progress,” the ambassador emphasized. that Russia offers the United States a positive program of action, starting with zeroing restrictions on the diplomatic presence. Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova indicated that Moscow is ready for a pragmatic, healthy and normal dialogue with Washington, but it should be based on legal logic .Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at a meeting in Geneva on June 16 agreed to return to the capitals ambassadors who were recalled for consultations due to deteriorating relations. Antonov, invited to Moscow in March, returned to the United States in July. The Situation with Diplomats In recent years, the working conditions of Russian diplomats in the United States have steadily deteriorated. As Antonov noted, Moscow was completely deprived of its consular presence on the West Coast of America, where tens of thousands of Russians live. In addition, there are regular expulsions of diplomats. Since mid-May, the US Embassy in Moscow has suspended all non-diplomatic nonimmigrant visa services, linking this to a decision by the Russian authorities to ban the hiring of local and foreign personnel. On October 5, a bipartisan group of US senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden calling for an ultimatum to Russia: Moscow must expand the American embassy or 300 Russian representatives will be expelled from Washington. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that there are no such number of diplomats in the American capital. The department suggested that the congressmen, “not possessing the appropriate knowledge in international relations,” also counted Russian diplomatic staff working in the permanent mission to the UN.

