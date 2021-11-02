Three more regions allowed the extension of non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Such a measure was not ruled out in the Komi, Amur and Ulyanovsk regions, the decision will depend on the level of morbidity. The first region to extend non-working days was the Novgorod region

Photo: Sergey Karpukhin / TASS



Following the Novgorod region, which extended non-working days after November 7, a similar decision may be made by the authorities of several more Russian regions.

Such a measure was not ruled out by the governor Ulyanovsk region Alexey Russkikh. “It is possible that we will have to follow this path, if we do not bring down this surge in the incidence,” he said at a meeting of the headquarters for the development of the region (quoted by RIA Novosti). According to the operational headquarters, over the past 24 hours, 564 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the region. A record 605 infections were recorded on October 31st. The number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 96.2 thousand, of which 3 thousand have died.

Authorities Amur region will decide to extend non-working days after November 7 based on the epidemiological situation at that time, Governor Vasily Orlov told the agency. He added that the region did not begin to introduce this measure earlier than October 30, because “the longer the weekend, the more people start to violate.” At the same time, Orlov promised that “if it is necessary to introduce some of the most stringent measures, up to a lockdown, we will definitely introduce them.”

The first region extended non-working days



In the region, for several days in a row, they record a record for the incidence of COVID-19: on November 2, the headquarters reported 177 infected, the day before – about 173. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40.1 thousand cases have been identified, 481 people have died.