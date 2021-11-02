Three pregnant women infected with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic in Primorye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The incidence among pregnant women has increased by 25%, and the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has reached three. Doctors of the Vladivostok Clinical Maternity Hospital No. 3 recommend vaccinating two to three months before the planned pregnancy, as well as after the 22nd week.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Primorsky Territory, 58 women with different stages of pregnancy are in the infectious ward of the Vladivostok Clinical Maternity Hospital No. 3. Doctors note an increase in the incidence of 25% compared to last year. There are six patients in intensive care.

For a year and a half of the pandemic in Primorye, three infected women died, two babies were saved. In total, more than 100 patients in Russia did not cope with the disease.

While the child is in the womb, there is no risk of infection for him. However, according to experts, the body of a sick mother does not have a full-fledged resource to bear the fetus.

“Oxygen starvation negatively affects the development of the baby in the womb. There are many risks – oligohydramnios, the development of placental disorders, the development of intrauterine growth retardation. All this threatens the health, and often the life of the baby, ”says the hospital № 3.

When planning a pregnancy, it is recommended to get vaccinated two to three months in advance. Vaccination is also indicated after the 22nd week. Doctors recommend it if a woman has chronic diseases – obesity, diabetes mellitus or cardiovascular pathologies.

In antenatal clinics, 10 expectant mothers who have been vaccinated are observed. Their pregnancy proceeds normally, without deviations. At the moment, there are 760 thousand pregnant women in Russia. Of these, 9.6 thousand were vaccinated.