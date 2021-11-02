Time small: Ethereum may reach $ 6,000 by the end of the year | Articles

Rates of three altcoins from the top 10 renewed all-time highs in the last week … These include Ethereum, Polkadot and the recently popular Shiba Inu coin, promoted by Elon Musk. The total cryptocurrency capitalization exceeded $ 2.7 trillion for the first time. At the same time, since the moment bitcoin reached a record price of $ 66.8 thousand, its dominance index fell from 47.6% to 43.8%. This indicates an increase in demand from retail investors for altcoins and that the market is on a wave of growth, experts say. Among the most promising altcoins, they singled out Ethereum, Cardano, Solana and Polkadot.

Altcoin season

Quotes of three altcoins in the top 10 in terms of capitalization have set new all-time highs over the past week. Ethereum and Polkadot broke May records and reached $ 4.45 thousand and $ 52.8, respectively … A Shiba Inu price – coin marked by Elon Musk, increased by 140% over the past two weeks. In terms of capitalization, the digital currency took ninth place, repeating the path of Dogecoin, and already ahead of it in terms of the total cost of coins sold.

Wherein the size of the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market also peaked, exceeding $ 2.7 trillion … And the bitcoin dominance index since the moment it renewed its historical record of $ 66.8 thousand on October 20 fell from 47.6% to 43.8%.

Such a decrease in the indicator is primarily due to a sharp rise in interest in Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polkadot and the hype around Shiba Inu , said the head of the investment department of the ICB Fund, Aaron Chomsky. According to him, retail investors are most often invested in altcoins, and institutional investors – in understandable and “clean” assets in the regulatory plan – bitcoin and Ethereum.

The simultaneous renewal of the historical maximum capitalization of the crypto market and the fall in the dominance of bitcoin indicate a shift in demand from the main asset to smaller digital currencies. … We can draw an analogy with the stock market: when the indices of small-cap companies outperform blue chips in dynamics, it is a sign of growing demand in the sector: investors are ready to take more risks in search of higher returns, explained Janis Kivkulis, lead strategist at investment company Exante. In his opinion, the next milestone will be the share of bitcoin at 40%, and a drop below this value will signal the start of a new season of altcoins, as it was in 2017.

Investments in altcoins carry higher risks, so investors often increase such purchases only after reliable signals that the crypto market is on a wave of growth. … One of the possible – historical highs of bitcoin, Ethereum and smaller, but “old” coins, as it happens now, said Janis Kivkulis. At the same time, retail investors show the main interest in altcoins in the hope of gaining multiple profits despite the high risks of coin depreciation, said Gleb Kostarev, director of Binance in Eastern Europe.

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and MOBOX entered the top 5 most popular coins in Russia on the largest crypto exchange Binance … The top ten also includes Solana, Binance Coin and Polygon, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Who will the growth be

Experts expect further growth in the rate of Ethereum and the crypto market in general … The second largest coin by capitalization caught up with Bitcoin, which has grown by more than 50% since the beginning of October. Buyers supported expectations of the launch of an investment fund based on Ethereum futures in the United States on the Chicago Stock Exchange. A similar instrument has been approved in Brazil and Canada, and may soon appear in Australia, said Aaron Chomsky, head of the ICB Fund’s investment department. In his opinion, against the background of such news the coin could reach $ 6,000 by the end of the year.

Janis Kivkulis expects prices up to $ 5.5 thousand. According to him, the active use of Ethereum in new projects will affect the growth of the rate. In addition, the rally often intensifies as investors’ fear of missing out on an opportunity increases following the regular updating of the digital currency’s price highs, the expert added.

In the absence of news on strengthening the regulation of the crypto market, the two main coins will continue to grow, the creator of the Chatex cryptobank Vladislav Bulochnikov is sure. In his opinion, by the end of the year the Ethereum rate may exceed $ 5 thousand. Artem Moiseev, the head of the broker J2TX, agrees with the forecast. An increase in the number of users and an increase in transactions within the network have a beneficial effect on the development of the blockchain. The expectation of updating its network will also have a positive effect on the value of the coin. According to the expert, other promising assets will be ADA – the internal cryptocurrency Cardano, Binance Coin, Solana and Terra.

Aaron Chomsky also believes that in the top 10 digital currencies, Cardano and Solana may be of greatest interest, which are ready to compete with Ethereum in the space of decentralized finance. The price can go up on Polkadot too , which solves the problem of ensuring interoperability of blockchains.