Tom Hanks Replaced in Dan Brown’s First Lost Symbol trailer

The choice of a new actor for the role of Robert Langdon is explained by the important difference between the series and the novel.

Shot from the series “The Lost Symbol”

Peacock has released the first trailer for The Lost Symbol, based on the novel of the same name by Dan Brown.



The Lost Symbol is set after the events of Angels and Demons and The Da Vinci Code, in which Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon in full-length film adaptations. However, now the younger actor Ashley Zuckerman (“The Heirs”) has been cast on the role of the professor of religious symbology, since they decided to make something like a prequel out of the adaptation.

True, the show will clearly show the modern world. Apparently, before us is still an alternative version of Brown’s universe.





As noted in the synopsis, the film adaptation of Dan Brown’s bestseller “The Lost Symbol” will tell about the early adventures of the beloved Harvard professor Robert Langdon. The hero will have to “solve a series of deadly puzzles” in order to complete an important task.

In the story, Robert will try to save his mentor, who was kidnapped by someone. However, this is not all, because the hero will need to uncover some terrible international conspiracy. In the book, the action unfolds over 12 hours. I wonder if this will be repeated on the show.

Valorie Kerry, Sumali Montano and Rick Gonzalez also starred in the film by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beatty (Crossing, American Horror Story).

