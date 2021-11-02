Tomsk judge was found burnt in the cemetery. A mantle lay nearby

© molchanovonews.ru

The body of retired federal judge Yuri Vasiliev was found in the Tomsk region. The burnt corpse was found in the cemetery next to the judge’s mantle. The Investigative Committee opened a case for causing death by negligence.

A man born in 1962 was found dead in the forest in the village of Molchanovo, Tomsk region, according to the regional department of the RF IC. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of causing death by negligence (part 1 of article 109 of the Criminal Code).

The circumstances of the death were not specified.

According to TV2, the victim was a retired 59-year-old judge Yuri Vasiliev. He worked for 21 years as a federal judge in the Molchanovskiy district court.

Yuri Vasiliev went to the car wash on October 30, left the car there, but never came back for it. His burnt body was found in a local cemetery. The judge’s robes lay next to the corpse.

Vasiliev’s powers were terminated in February 2017.

In March 2019, a scandal erupted in the Molchanovsky District Court, Taiga.info wrote. He retired in full force. Sources linked the decision to the acquittal of two police officers on December 20, 2018. The regional court canceled the decision and sent the case for a new trial in a different composition of the court.

In the court itself, the resignation was explained by the development of seniority.