Tourist outraged by “cattle” Russians in the UAE: send for beer

A Russian woman, having rested in a luxurious five-star hotel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), spoke about the inappropriate behavior of her “cattle” compatriots. The tourist’s story leads the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

The girl stayed at a hotel in the emirate of Fujairah. For seven nights on the all-inclusive system, she paid 144 thousand rubles.

The traveler praised the hotel itself and the food, but talked about the disadvantages of the resort. For example, there were no decks and paths on the beaches, and there were no adapters for Russian plugs in the rooms.

Also, the Russian woman did not like the “cattle” and ill-mannered tourists on the beach. According to the “classics of the genre”, they not only occupied the loungers with towels, but also listened loudly to music from the speakers and asked other tourists with an all-inclusive bracelet to bring free beer from the bar.

In addition, according to the tourist, people who rode on jet skis and boats interfered with relaxing on the beach. According to her, they “drove like crazy around the buoys all day.”

Also, the irritation of the Russians was caused by tourists who confused the entrance and exit at the distribution of food.