Trading results. Sellers returned to the Russian market

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4207.53 p. (-0.33%)

RTS Index: 1,850.83 p. (-0.87%)

At the start of the session, we tried to grow following the global markets and oil. However, it soon began to quickly lose ground, causing us to decline. Although global markets continued to rise, we remained under pressure from negative oil price dynamics, rebounding to close due to accelerated growth in global markets and oil correction. The result of the RTS index turned out to be one of the worst among the global stock indicators.

Positive factors

• Growth of Western stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Decline in oil prices

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

At the start of the session, we tried to go up following the global markets, the Moscow Exchange index updated its weekly high. However, oil soon dropped, causing us to fall sharply.

At first, global stock indicators were actively declining, but in the morning they moved to a recovery. Oil prices at the beginning of our trading several times updated daily highs, but soon began to actively fall in price.

The risky assets are supported by a moderate decline in US government bond yields, which reduces the likelihood of a tighter Fed decision. Nevertheless, nervousness in the markets is growing ahead of tomorrow’s publication of the results of the meeting of the American regulator. If the monthly reduction of the program QE will exceed the previously designated $ 15 billion, this can cause an extremely negative reaction on the stock exchanges.

Despite the fact that global stock indicators were systematically moving up, we remained under the pressure of the downward dynamics of oil. Only in the second half of the session, Russian indices rebounded from daily lows due to accelerated growth in global markets and corrective attempts at oil.

Thus, after the leading dynamics on Monday, we again looked worse than other sites. However, against the background of weak oil prices, our result cannot be called frankly bad. Trading volume continued to decline (RUB 84.2 billion), reaching its lowest level since the beginning of September.

So far, our unstable dynamics and a decrease in investor activity can be attributed to the uncertainty with the results of tomorrow’s Fed meeting, as well as the lack of trading in Russian shares on Thursday due to the holiday weekend. This factor may also put pressure on us tomorrow or hinder more active growth in the event of an acceleration in the rise of world markets.

The oil market is trying to buy out another drawdown

Following the positive start, the oil sagged, but in the morning it returned to the upward trend, having renewed its daily maximum several times. However, after the start of Russian trading, the quotes rushed down. There was a rebound by our close, Brent lost 0.4% around the $ 84.3 mark.

For some time, oil prices were supported by information that in October the OPEC countries were unable to increase production to target levels set as part of the decision to gradually increase production by the OPEC + parties.

However, the oil market began to notice the weak economic indicators of the largest oil consumers, which could negatively affect the demand for raw materials. In particular, today’s data on business activity in the manufacturing sector of the EU and Germany turned out to be worse than forecast.

Western sites retain their leading positions

At first Futures “,” text “:” A standard contract for the purchase / sale of an asset in the future at a predetermined price on a specific date. Used mainly for hedging and speculation. Futures can be for oil, gas, metals, stocks, indices and currencies. “}”> Futures on the S&P 500 index declined, but began to recover in the morning. After the start of the American session, stock indicators strengthened their upward dynamics, adding 0.3-0.4% at our close. All three key US indices have rewritten their historic highs again.

European grounds showed weaker results today, some closed in the red. After a negative stratum, the index STOXX 600 “,” text “:” STOXX Europe 600 Index (SXXP) is an index of shares of the largest European companies, created in 1998. It includes 600 securities representing issuers from 17 countries with large, medium and small capitalization. “}”> Stoxx Europe 600 moved to a steady increase, adding as a result 0.14%.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among liquid securities were shares of Magnit, which rose 1.73%.

Unipro shares gained 1.2% amid information about possible dividends for 9 months of 2021.

Also significantly better than the market ended today’s session: ALROSA (+ 1.23%), Yandex (+ 1.18%), TCS (+ 1.05%).

Outsiders Tuesday, among the securities that showed significant turnover, were the shares of En + Group, which lost 4.72%.

The fall in coal prices hit its producers: Mechel JSC (-4.45%), Raspadskaya (-2.6%), Mechel up (-2.45%).

The decline in the cost of steel and iron ore in China put pressure on the metallurgical sector: MMK (-2.46%), Rusal (-1.74%), Norilsk Nickel (-1.18%), NLMK (-1.1%), Severstal (-0.8%).

Some power companies fell in price: FGC UES (-2.44%), Inter RAO (-1.87%), Mosenergo (-1.35%).

Representatives of the oil and gas sector showed negative dynamics: Rosneft (-1.8%), Novatek (-1.76%), Gazprom (-1.72%), Tatneft JSC (-1.52%), Transneft (-1.5 %), Gazprom Neft (-1.38%), Tatneft up (-1.22%), Surgutneftegas (-1.1%).

Some representatives of the financial sector sagged: QIWI (-1.78%), VTB (-1.3%), Moscow Exchange (-1%).

In addition, the following closed significantly worse than the market today: Acron (-3.64%), Fix Price (-2.9%), Petropavlovsk (-2.54%), Segezha (IFRS report for Q3) -1, 86%; OZON (-1.65%), Mail.ru Group (-1.6%).

