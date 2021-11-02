Treason reached court – Picture of the day – Kommersant

As it became known to Kommersant, the investigation of a criminal case of high treason against the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Zolotukhinsky district of the Kursk region, Dmitry Borzenkov, has been completed. According to the investigation, the policeman passed on classified information to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The first hearing on his case is scheduled for November 15.

The criminal case on high treason of the former police lieutenant colonel Dmitry Borzenkov came to the Kursk regional court. According to the case file, it was submitted for review on October 19.

The Kursk Regional Court told Kommersant that the court actually received a criminal case against a 40-year-old local resident about espionage – collecting in order to transfer to a representative of a foreign state and transfer information constituting a state secret (Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, up to 20 years in prison ). Details about the accused and his defenders were not disclosed there, citing secrecy.

Following the results of the preliminary hearing on the case, a hearing was scheduled for November 15, and the term of the defendant’s detention in custody was also extended.

As explained to “Kommersant” in the regional court, the case will be considered by the collegial composition of the court behind closed doors. To participate in it, Dmitry Borzenkov is transferred to Kursk from the capital.

As Kommersant wrote, in June 2020, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow, at the request of the investigation, detained Dmitry Borzenkov in a criminal case of high treason. According to the FSB of the Russian Federation, a high-ranking policeman “was involved in confidential cooperation by one of the units of the Security Service of Ukraine and, on the instructions of a foreign special service, collected and transmitted information constituting a state secret.” What data are in question, the department did not explain. The Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kursk region told Kommersant that Dmitry Borzenkov was dismissed from the internal affairs bodies on negative grounds immediately after his arrest.

Judging by the files of the capital’s courts, the Lefortovo District Court has repeatedly extended the term of the policeman’s detention. The accused unsuccessfully appealed these decisions. The district court did not comment on the Kommersant case and disclose information about the defendant’s defenders, citing the secrecy of the materials.

Analysis of the article of the Criminal Code on treason: who was tried and how was punished Read more





Dmitry Borzenkov was born and raised in Kursk. He served in the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation since 1998. Before serving in the Kursk region, Mr. Borzenkov worked as one of the heads of the city police department in the Shakhty of the Rostov region. Awarded with departmental medals “For excellence in service” of three degrees (awarded for impeccable service in the internal affairs bodies for 10, 15 and 20 years), a medal “For Valor in Service”, has other rewards. Sources of Kommersant immediately after the initiation of the case suggested that the lieutenant colonel could have been recruited by the SBU while serving in Shakhty.

Sergey Tolmachev, Voronezh