Trucks have become expensive – Newspaper Kommersant No. 200 (7162) from 02.11.2021

The growing shortage of drivers and cars, problems with documents, traffic jams at the border and a surge in demand under the threat of new antiquated restrictions have led to a significant increase in the cost of road transport between Russia and Europe. Market participants also talk about an increase in fuel and car maintenance costs, the number of toll roads, Platon’s tariffs and a number of other factors pressuring prices, including on the domestic market.

Participants in the international logistics market note a significant rise in the cost of road transport in communication with Europe in October. “We have seen a sharp increase in tariffs since the end of September,” says Evgeny Dyatlov, head of the procurement department for international transportation at FM Logistic in Russia. “Rates have increased by 15–20%.” Alexander Shilinchuk, Deputy General Director for Road Transportation at Trasko, notes an increase of 10-30%, depending on the country and the direction of transportation (import / export). Users of the Cargotogo logistics platform, said its founder and CEO Vladimir Pavlovsky, report a 15-35% rise in price depending on the type of cargo.

Nikolay Gladun, Business Development Director of Gebruder Weiss, estimates the growth on average at 10-15%, agrees with Maxim Kosenkov, Head of the European Logistics division of Daxer.

According to him, the most expensive is the transportation of dangerous goods and goods that require transportation in an insulated body.

“Just two weeks ago, a truck from Germany cost € 2.4-2.6 thousand,” says Yulia Shlenskaya, general director of the customs broker KBT. “Now, at least € 3 thousand.” The rise in prices for transportation from Germany began in October, confirms Natalya Pavlovitskaya, head of the Germany department of AsstrA Group: “Seasonal factors include the shortage of permits (permits) and the increasing demand for cargo transportation by the end of the year. caused by expectations of new waves of coronavirus. “

Ms Shlenskaya says that along with an acute shortage of permits, covid restrictions and a general shortage of cars, there is an earlier start of the high season for road transport: “There is information that European countries will leave for the New Year holidays earlier than usual this year.” Maxim Kosenkov also points to the increased demand in the pre-holiday period, and Nikolai Gladun notes that many cargo owners decided to bring cargo before the November lockdown.

In October, there were large queues at the borders of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania, notes Natalia Pavlovitskaya:

“The Belarusian side was in the process of updating the software, which also caused delays in the Polish and Lithuanian border guards. As a result, we saw many kilometers of traffic jams for several weeks, crossing the border could take up to five days. “

Ivan Golovko, head of international road transport at Kuehne + Nagel in Russia, also points to serious queues at the Belarus-Poland border. Oksana Krasochka, the head of the import department at Stalologistic, estimates the growth of rates at 30–40%, and speaks of the limited number of Belarusian transit permits remaining with a number of European suppliers and the increase in transit time. The problem of lack of permits has exacerbated the shortage of transport from Poland, adds Nikolai Gladun.

Companies also talk about a shortage of drivers and cars. Both the Russian and European markets are faced with a shortage of personnel, says Mr. Gladun: some drivers leave the profession due to age, others – to online trade or warehouse services. “Many truckers leave for work in Poland, Germany, Italy and other countries where they can earn more,” adds Natalia Pavlovitskaya. … But, she notes, it cannot be said that the shortage of truckers is associated with the rejection of Sputnik V in Europe: for drivers making international flights, there are separate entry rules and there is no quarantine.

The shortage of new trucks, the cost of which increased by more than 18%, also affects, Evgeny Dyatlov adds. Also, Ivan Golovko notes, part of the rolling stock got stuck at border crossings with China and, accordingly, is not available for transportation in Europe.

Alexander Shilinchuk points to a general quantitative imbalance: transport for export from the Russian Federation is more accessible than for import from some EU countries.

Finally, there is an increase in the cost of fuel, says Natalya Pavlovitskaya: “From April to September, the price of diesel fuel in Germany increased by 7.9%, in Poland – by 7.7%, in Belarus – by 15.2%, and in Russia – by 8.2%. Tires, oil, brake discs and other consumables are also getting more expensive. “

Some of the factors are important not only for the international, but also for the domestic market of road transportation. These, according to Alexander Shilinchuk, include the departure of small players, the ongoing processes of “whitewashing” the Russian road carriers market, the policy of large customers to delay payments, the growing number of toll roads and the prospect of increasing the cost of travel on them.

Evgeny Utkin, Head of Cooperation with Infrastructure and Industry Organizations of Delovye Linii Group, says that the growth in the cost of transportation by dedicated trucks (FTL) within the Russian Federation exceeded 20% over the year: “We can single out the following reasons: an increase in the cost of diesel fuel by 4% and tractors by 20%. In addition, the salary of drivers increased by 10% and the cost of maintaining the technical condition of transport, as well as prices for spare parts increased by 30%. Also, the size of the payment in the Platon system has changed and the utilization fee for cars has been indexed. ” The top manager notes the importance of the shortage of drivers due to the aging of the profession and the departure of personnel to the delivery segment from online stores. The lack of transport itself is also felt, he adds, due to the increase in the number of orders, which the manufacturing plants cannot close.

Natalia Skorlygina