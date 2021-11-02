Trump says Biden fell asleep at the climate summit out of boredom

https://ria.ru/20211102/biden-1757304693.html
WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump claims that his successor as head of state, Joe Biden, fell asleep at the climate summit because he was bored. his breasts are closed with his hands for a few seconds, after which he opens them and closes them again – this time for almost half a minute. Whether he slept at the same time is unknown. It was at this moment that a member of the American delegation approaches Biden, as can be seen in the video, and whispers something in the president’s ear. Speaking at the conference, Biden apologized to the international community for his predecessor Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement. The COP26 conference in Glasgow runs from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.
