Turkish George Clooney Caner Jindoruk: “I’m not like that!”

Caner Jindoruk is one of the most popular actors in contemporary Turkish cinema. Worldwide fame was brought to him by the participation of a series called “Unfaithful”.

The actor recently became a guest of the November issue of Instyle Men magazine.

– In Turkey, there is a very vivid reaction to the character you play. The topic of male infidelity caused a real stir …

-Yes. The audience reaction is very strong. Many people hate my character, resent his behavior. This is the first time I come across such a reaction to a movie hero.

-If you were in the place of your hero Volkan, what would you do? Or what advice would you give him?

-I’m not like that. I would advise Volkan to discard his selfishness and not destroy the lives of women who enter his life.

– Now you have a lot of different projects: serials, films, theater. How do you manage to be so excellently realized in such diverse works?

– Thank you for these words. Every character I play or play is a new page for me. I want to do this work with full dedication until I die, and I can do it as long as I continue to train my mind and body. My job for me is like an endless adventure.

Recall that Janer Jindoruk is a Turkish actor who is remembered by the viewer not only for his attractive appearance, but also for his ability to transform into different characters. His versatility and inner charisma have made him one of the most successful actors in Turkish television.