Twilight star Kristen Stewart announces engagement to sweetheart

The star of the Twilight saga and the performer of the role of Princess Diana in the movie Spencer, 31-year-old Kristen Stewart, has confirmed that she is engaged to her beloved Dylan Meyer.

The actress announced that she plans to tie the knot with the girl during the Howard Stern Show.

The first shot with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the webThe filming of the drama “Spencer” started in Germany.

Beloved Kristen Stewart – Dylan Meyer – proposed to her, and the American movie star accepted.

“We’re getting married, it’s true,” said Kristen Stewart.

It is worth recalling that the romance of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer began in 2019. The couple in love were caught together some time after Kristen Stewart broke up with her ex-chosen one, the beautiful model Stella Maxwell.

Recall that Kristen Stewart confessed to being gay several years ago. The actress is a defender of the LGBT community and considers her work to defend the rights of people with non-traditional sexual orientation “extremely important”.

