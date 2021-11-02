“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart gets engaged to her girlfriend

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer became the chosen one of the actress

Actress Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer. When the couple will marry, it has not yet been reported. Writes about this People.

Two years ago, at the beginning of the relationship, the actress intended to propose herself. However, in the end, she waited until Dylan took matters into his own hands.

“I wanted to be proposed to me, so I think I was very clear about what I wanted and she did it. We’re getting married, it’s really happening,” Kristen said on the Howard Stein Show this morning.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer [+–] Photo: Instagram spillzdylz

The Chanel Ambassador, star of Twilight and The Runaways, came to the show to talk about her new role. In the film “Spencer” she played the role of Princess Diana. The actress admitted that she experienced “pain and chaos” embodying the tragic image of Lady Dee on the screen.

Before Dylan Meyer, Kristen dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for several years. However, she cheated on him with the director of the film “Snow White and the Huntsman” Rupert Sanders.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Then she had relationships with models Stella Maxwell, Sarah Dinkin and Alicia Cargill. Alicia became her first girlfriend. This relationship lasted from 2014 to 2016. She also met with the actor from the movie “Star Trek” Anton Yelchin.

However, Kristen, who is quite secretive when it comes to her personal life, was previously embarrassed when she was called a lesbian. She said that journalists “pressured” her when asked about her relationship.

“When I first struck up a relationship with a girl, I was immediately asked if I was a lesbian. And it was something like,“ God, I’m 21 years old. ” But I did it not because I was ashamed to admit to a same-sex relationship. I just didn’t want to be a public person. It was like stealing, “the actress admitted.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer [+–] Photo: Instagram spillzdylz

Kristen previously said that she only gets into relationships with those who reveal her good sides. “I only meet with those who complement me,” – said the actress.

“I was deeply in love with everyone I met. Did you really think I was pretending?” Kristen said in an interview.