https://ria.ru/20211102/vetnam-1757374508.html

Two planes collided at Hanoi airport, media reported

Two planes collided at Hanoi airport, media reported – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Two planes collided at Hanoi airport, media reported

Two planes collided at the airport in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, no one was hurt, according to the local newspaper VN Express. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T13: 54

2021-11-02T13: 54

2021-11-02T14: 03

in the world

Hanoi

Vietnam

news – tourism

tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/09/1592395700_0:311:2982:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_e71bd5064c26e02b15ab9f081176bc06.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The two planes collided at the airport in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, no one was injured, according to the local newspaper VN Express. The publication writes that the plane of the Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways was supposed to take off on the Hanoi-Phu Quoc route. As he taxied onto the runway, his tail hit the cockpit of another aircraft at the airport. According to the newspaper, both planes received minor damage, and passengers bound for Phu Quoc were transferred to another flight. As a result of the incident, their flight was delayed by about two hours. The head of civil aviation of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said that the pilot who made the mistake was suspended from work due to negligence pending an official investigation.

https://ria.ru/20211101/samolet-1757212727.html

Hanoi

Vietnam

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/09/1592395700_197:228:2543:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_06b9c2c9d794480f5800f9325d9b73e5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, hanoi, vietnam, news – tourism, tourism