Two planes collided at Hanoi airport, media reported
Two planes collided at the airport in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, no one was hurt, according to the local newspaper VN Express. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The two planes collided at the airport in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, no one was injured, according to the local newspaper VN Express. The publication writes that the plane of the Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways was supposed to take off on the Hanoi-Phu Quoc route. As he taxied onto the runway, his tail hit the cockpit of another aircraft at the airport. According to the newspaper, both planes received minor damage, and passengers bound for Phu Quoc were transferred to another flight. As a result of the incident, their flight was delayed by about two hours. The head of civil aviation of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said that the pilot who made the mistake was suspended from work due to negligence pending an official investigation.
The publication writes that the plane of the Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways was supposed to take off on the Hanoi – Phu Quoc route. When he was taxiing onto the runway, his tail brushed the cockpit of another plane at the airport.
According to the newspaper, both aircraft received minor damage, and passengers bound for Phu Quoc were transferred to another flight. As a result of the incident, their flight was delayed by about two hours.
The head of the civil aviation department of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said that the pilot who made the mistake was suspended from work due to negligence pending an official investigation.
