Ukrainian drone strikes exacerbate conflict in Donbass – and risk provoking a harsh response from Russia – InoTV

The strikes of Ukrainian UAVs of Turkish production on the troops of the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass could lead to an aggravation of the conflict in this region, writes The National Interest. At the same time, as the magazine notes, this time Russia can react to these events not only with harsh rhetoric, but also with some more decisive actions.

The purchase and deployment of Turkish combat drones by Ukraine led to the fact that the smoldering territorial conflict in the east of this country flared up again, while the possibility of its further exacerbation remains, writes The National Interest.

Kiev has begun to implement its plans to purchase dozens of Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat UAVs. This deal is only part of a more global defense cooperation with Ankara, which includes the production of Bayraktar UAVs, including on Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it became known that the Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed one artillery piece of the separatist forces in the Donbass. In this regard, the official representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Rodion Miroshnik accused Kiev of violating the Minsk agreements.

“Kiev signed a memorandum in September 2014, which introduced an unequivocal ban from the moment this memorandum was adopted on flights of military aircraft and foreign unmanned aerial vehicles. But the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, reports not only about flights, but also about the combat use of UAVs on the line of contact. That is, he wanted to spit on Kiev’s obligations under the Minsk agreements.“, – he said.

At the same time, a similar statement was made by the German Foreign Ministry, which noted that the drone strike “very worried»Berlin. At the same time, the department recalled that, under the terms of the Minsk agreements, only the OSCE can use UAVs.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the strike does not violate these agreements, since the UAV allegedly did not cross “line of contact“Between the separatists and government forces, and the separatists themselves placed artillery next to this line.

This UAV strike alarmed Moscow. “I would like to remind you once again that the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine has no military solution, this is recorded by all those countries that care so much about civilians, about civilians and, in principle, about the situation in Ukraine. Attempts to settle it by force will have the most sad, sometimes unpredictable, but generally tragic consequences.“, – said on this occasion the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Some Russian media figures have gone even further. “Kiev provokes the Donetsk and Lugansk republics to retaliate, which will lead to a big war. In such circumstances, Moscow will face a serious choice. But I don’t see any choice here at all. We have a statement by the Russian president, which we all remember: any sudden actions on the part of Kiev will call into question their statehood“- said the presenter Vladimir Solovyov, referring to Putin’s statement of 2018, in which he warned that”provocations“Kiev”will have very grave consequences for the Ukrainian statehood as a whole“.

The events in Donbass were superimposed on the recent visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Kiev, during which he stressed that no other country, including Russia, should influence Ukraine’s policy in terms of its aspiration to join NATO.

Such words provoked a sharp reaction from the Kremlin. “We drew attention to the aggressive Russophobic tone of the statements of the head of the Pentagon, who in these statements directly supports the revanchist sentiments of the war party in Kiev. This not only provokes tensions along the contact line in Donbass, but also raises serious questions about Washington’s real commitment to its own assurances of readiness to promote the implementation of the Minsk agreements.“, – said Zakharova.

However, some signs suggest that the Kremlin may respond to these alleged “provocations“Not only with harsh rhetoric. According to eyewitnesses, the Russian army is deploying a significant amount of military equipment, including T-80U tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, 2S19 Msta howitzers and short-range missile systems, in the direction of Ukraine.

These transfers were highlighted, in particular, by Michael Kofman, senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. “I would closely follow the military situation around Ukraine. She’s changing. This is not like what happened in March-April– he noted, referring to the build-up of the Russian group on the Ukrainian border of Ukraine at the beginning of this year. – My comment on Ukraine is that it seems to me that the situation is changing and it can develop into something significant. Yes, in winter (like in 2015). Not in the next few days, but in the coming weeks or months. Overall, I don’t think we are seeing exercises or conventional combat training.“.