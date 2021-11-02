Ukrainian general told why Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine

In the event of a potential armed conflict with Ukraine, Russia will use not only conventional weapons, but also military space technologies, former head of the SBU, Colonel General Igor Smeshko, said in an interview with Apostrophe TV. He believes that Ukraine will not be able to adequately respond to the Russian threat. Russia surpasses it in all respects. And nevertheless, Kiev has a chance to fight back.

“At the last exercises of the Russian Federation, where the military space forces were involved, we saw in their arsenal planes, the same Tu-160, Tu-90, which can hit a target at a distance of 3,500 km,” Smeshko said. Nevertheless, he admits that Russia will not be able to win the war against Ukraine. And the whole point is that 140 million will not be able to control 40 million of the population. “They can enter, they can occupy the territory, but how will they get out of this situation?” – Smeshko asked a rhetorical question.

The general believes that the Ukrainian army was at its peak until the time of Yushchenko, when the sale of military equipment began. Until 2006, there was even a surplus of weapons and equipment in accordance with the plans for use. Now the main task of Ukrainian politicians is to develop a plan for the strategic use of the army. At the same time, this is a serious problem, since neither the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine nor the General Staff have people capable of engaging in strategic military planning.