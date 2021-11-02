Ukrainians bought eight thousand new passenger cars in October

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have bought and registered 84.1 thousand new cars.

In October 2021, Ukrainians purchased 8,000 new passenger vehicles. This is 6% less compared to October 2020 and 16% less compared to September, Ukravtoprom reports.

Toyota cars became the most popular brand in the country – 1,244 registrations. However, compared to the same period last year, sales of new Toyota in Ukraine decreased by 9%.

In second place, as before, is the French brand Renault. 926 cars were purchased.

Kia is in third place with 668 new cars.

Also, the top ten most popular brands in October included:

Chery – 488 pcs.

Mitsubishi – 456 pcs.

Hyundai – 374 pcs.

Nissan – 355 pcs.

Suzuki – 354 pcs.

Skoda -335 pcs.

Mercedes-Benz – 278 units

As before, Ukrainian drivers prefer the Kia Sportage crossover. Last month, cars of this model received 463 registration numbers.

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have bought and registered 84.1 thousand new passenger cars, which is 23% more than in the same period in 2020.

Let us remind you that in September Ukraine sharply increased its car production. 479 passenger cars were produced. This is almost 13 times more than in August last year.

It was also reported that the largest car factory Volkswagen returned to the 1958 production level. The possibilities of the enterprise are limited by the lack of microchips. Their shortage will lead to the fact that in 2021 the world auto concerns will release 7.7 million cars less.

