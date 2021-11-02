Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant “UAZ” has raised prices for the entire model range from November 1, 2021

Today, November 1, Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) raised prices for the entire model range again. The size of the rise in price this time ranged from 35 to 110 thousand rubles. Autonews of the Day learned about this in the course of regular monitoring of UAZ price lists.

Least of all, by 35 thousand rubles, the top-end equipment of the UAZ “Hunter” SUV and two versions of the commercial model SGR (“Loaf”) – “Combi” and “Onboard Car” went up. The price of the UAZ “Pickup” and the classic UAZ SGR increased by 45 thousand rubles (except for the two aforementioned versions). Trucks of the commercial family “Profi” have added 65 thousand rubles, and the flagship SUV “Patriot” has risen in price by 45 – 110 thousand rubles, depending on the configuration.

Now UAZ cars are sold in Russia at the following prices:

UAZ “Patriot” manual transmission – from 1,134,000 to 1,475,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles);

– from 1,134,000 to 1,475,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles); UAZ “Patriot” automatic transmission – from 1,405,000 to 1,610,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles);

– from 1,405,000 to 1,610,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles); UAZ “Patriot” Expeditionary – from 1,285,000 rubles (+110 thousand rubles);

– from 1,285,000 rubles (+110 thousand rubles); UAZ “Pickup” manual transmission – from 1,159,000 to 1,575,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles);

– from 1,159,000 to 1,575,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles); UAZ “Pickup” automatic transmission – from 1,495,000 to 1,710,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles);

– from 1,495,000 to 1,710,000 rubles (+45 thousand rubles); UAZ “Loaf” – from 962,000 to 1,230,000 rubles (+ 35-45 thousand rubles);

– from 962,000 to 1,230,000 rubles (+ 35-45 thousand rubles); UAZ “Hunter” – from 1,007,000 to 1,274,000 rubles (+ 35-45 thousand rubles).

– from 1,007,000 to 1,274,000 rubles (+ 35-45 thousand rubles). UAZ “Profi” – from 1,065,000 to 1,408,000 rubles (+65 thousand rubles).

The reasons for the rise in prices are traditionally not specified, but the fact remains: UAZ has been raising prices for the sixth month in a row. Earlier, these cars rose in price in June (by 15-25 thousand rubles), July (by 35 thousand rubles), August (by 10 thousand rubles), September (by 10-25 thousand rubles) and October (by 20-35.1 thousand rubles) of the current year.