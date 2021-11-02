Unconditional Income and Civilian NFTs. Ethereum creator appreciated the idea of ​​crypto cities

Buterin published an article entitled “Crypto-cities”, in which he assessed the benefits of decentralized technologies for creating autonomous crypto-cities. He gave several examples of blockchain and cryptocurrency integration in some cities and states in the United States.

The programmer recalled that the city’s cryptocurrency MiamiCoin was launched in Miami in the summer. As planned by the authorities, it will increase the city’s revenues and expand the local economy – 30% of all mined cryptocurrency will go to the local budget. San Francisco Coin is coming soon, which will also operate in San Francisco.

According to Buterin, the idea of ​​introducing city tokens is still developing, but ultimately it should solve at least three of the following five tasks:

serve as a sustainable source of government revenue;

to promote economic cooperation between residents and the city;

to contribute to the growth of the well-being of all stakeholders;

encourage citywide social initiatives;

reduce economic inequality.

Speaking about the last point, Buterin emphasized that the vast majority of issued city tokens should be received by residents as an unconditional basic income.

Buterin considers CityDAO to be the most revolutionary project in the field of blockchain integration into the urban environment. It involves not just improving the existing urban infrastructure, but creating completely new cities in which all decisions will be made through autonomous organizations (DAOs) built on the blockchain.

We are talking about some online communities in which users themselves develop rules and enforce them. The peculiarity of DAOs is that they allow you to combine resources to achieve a common goal and at the same time give each participant a vote on decision-making. For example, a Telegram group with 20 members and a budget of 2 ETH might be a DAO.

The CityDAO team is now finalizing the purchase of their first land plot in Nevada. In the future, she wants to buy a few more plots in order to build a city there, run by the DAO. According to Buterin, CityDAO will govern the city by voting using “civilian” non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Image Credit Flickr CC BY 2.0