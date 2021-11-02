Under the yoke of sanctions, Huawei thought about selling the production of servers on AMD and Intel chips

Two years of systematic strengthening of US sanctions led to the fact that Huawei Technologies said goodbye to the title of the largest smartphone manufacturer and was forced to transfer the Honor brand under the control of an independent consortium. Access to x86-compatible processors in the server segment is also complicated due to sanctions, so Huawei is looking for buyers for the core business.

Bloomberg reported this today with reference to its own informed sources. It is emphasized that the likely deal worth several billion yuan will not affect the Huawei server hardware business based on its own processors with Arm architecture. Intel and AMD did not really hide that they retained the ability to supply components for Huawei’s needs under the newly obtained licenses, but it cannot be said that they also cover central processors with x86-compatible architecture.

According to the source, both individual Chinese partners of the company and a whole consortium can act as buyers of a part of Huawei’s server business. One of the bidders, Henan Information Industry Investment Co., is backed by the Zhengzhou District Municipal Government. Consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology is also hoping to gain access to Huawei’s server-based business. One of the investment companies associated with the authorities of Hubei province is also involved in the negotiations.

Last quarter, Huawei Technologies’ revenue fell 38% year-on-year to $ 21.2 billion, but management attributed this to a deterioration primarily in the consumer business, which includes smartphones. The demand for Huawei server equipment in the corporate segment remained consistently high. The company’s turnover in the x86-compatible server market is not so great, and therefore it can without much hesitation part with its core business, focusing on the development of a cloud ecosystem using its own developed Arm-compatible Kunpeng processors.