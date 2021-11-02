https://ria.ru/20211102/marchenko-1757421646.html
United Russia expelled deputy Marchenko from the party
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Presidium of the General Council of United Russia expelled deputy Yevgeny Marchenko, who voted against the budget, from the party and recommended that he be expelled from the Duma faction, the press service of the political force told. Marchenko’s case “” was absolutely adequately considered by the Ethics Commission and the Presidium of the General Council, “the message says. According to Turchak, the duty of a parliamentarian is to openly express his position in the party discussion, as well as support the final collegial decision. party, which does not provide for exceptions or special cases. “Not a single United Russia deputy is allowed to vote against the country’s budget approved by the faction, which is based on direct instructions from the president and millions of orders from voters. We are a systemic responsible party, not a club of interests, “Turchak said. According to him, such facts should be strictly suppressed. Earlier, the United Russia Ethics Commission recommended expelling a parliamentarian from the party who voted against the adoption of the budget in the first reading, despite the unanimous decision Marchenko himself said that he was not going to give up his mandate in connection with the recommendation, but he was ready to enter into dialogue with United Russia. He was elected in the single-mandate constituency No. 213 in St. Petersburg. depriving Yevgeny Marchenko of his deputy mandate is not going, now the issue of his expulsion from the party is being discussed, in the event of which he will be able to remain a member of the United Russia faction in the lower house of parliament.
According to Turchak, the duty of a parliamentarian is to openly express his position in the party discussion, as well as to support the finally adopted collegial decision. This, he stressed, is the party charter, which does not provide for exceptions or special cases.
“Not a single United Russia deputy is allowed to vote against the country’s budget approved by the faction, which is based on direct instructions from the president and millions of orders from voters. We are a systemic responsible party, not a club of interests,” Turchak said.
According to him, such facts should be strictly suppressed.
“There are obligations to the citizens, there is a party discussion and there is a decision adopted for which the faction voted. And the point. If you do not like it, goodbye,” concluded the Secretary of the General Council.
Earlier, the United Russia Commission on Ethics recommended expelling a parliamentarian from the party, who voted against the adoption of the budget in the first reading, despite the unanimous decision of the faction. Marchenko himself said that he was not going to surrender his mandate in connection with the recommendation, but he was ready to enter into dialogue with United Russia. He was elected from the single-mandate constituency number 213 in St. Petersburg.
