US Armed Forces Launch Exercise Focusing on Nuclear Readiness

US Armed Forces began exercises with an emphasis on the readiness of nuclear forces – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

US Armed Forces Launch Exercise Focusing on Nuclear Readiness

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti.

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. The Strategic Command (STRATCOM) of the US Armed Forces announced that the massive command post exercise Global Thunder 22, which will focus on the readiness of national nuclear forces, has begun on Monday. and conduct joint operations in the event of possible aggression against the United States or one of its allies. “Global Thunder 22 will apply the experience of global operations in coordination with other combat groups, services and involved US government agencies in order to deter, detect and – if necessary – repelling strategic attacks against the United States and its allies, “the statement says.

