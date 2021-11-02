US authorities must approve first coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5-11

The White House promises 15 million doses will be available by next week.

The US Centers for Disease Control may now approve the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for this age group. At the same time, the agency’s experts have not yet issued permission for another coronavirus vaccine, created like Pfizer based on mRNA, Modern for children aged 12 to 17 years. Pfizer vaccines were approved in the United States for those over 12 years of age in June this year. American pharmacies, the main distributors of coronavirus vaccines, are already preparing to administer the first shots of the Pfizer vaccine made especially for children from November 3. Recent polls, however, show that only 27% of US parents are willing to vaccinate their children as soon as a vaccine becomes available. Another third of those surveyed say they will wait until other children get the vaccine and see the effect.

By the end of last week, the daily incidence rate in the United States fell by 3% – to 69 thousand cases. Let’s remind – the population of the USA is 330 million people.