US Crypto Investors Celebrate Bitcoin Futures ETFs

Last month, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first Bitcoin ETF, hit US markets. He also won the title of the most successful in the history of exchange-traded funds. In a few days after the launch, investors have invested more than $ 1 billion in it.

Next came the online bitcoin fund Valkyrie Investments, and several more ETFs on bitcoin futures are next in line.

For American investors, this is a chance to catch up with Canada and Europe, where dozens of exchange products tracking both the spot price and futures for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have already attracted tens of billions of dollars in assets.

However, one feature may limit their success: these funds are not based on the value of bitcoin itself, but on bitcoin futures. That is why, according to research firm Glassnode, the volume of outstanding Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose from $ 1.5 billion last month to a record $ 5 billion.

What is the essence of futures ETFs

Futures fix the price of Bitcoin in the coming months. But they can be different from the spot price of bitcoin on any particular crypto exchange. This is partly due to the fact that Bitcoin futures on the CME Group are based on the prices of five crypto exchanges.

In addition, any futures ETF may not match the underlying asset that it is supposed to track. Futures contracts expire on a fixed date and then “extend”. Operating costs and management fees for thousands of new contracts are covered by the fund.

The $ 2.4 billion exchange-traded fund for oil futures has been 70% below the price of WTI oil it should track by 70% over the past decade, according to Refinitiv, the United States Oil Fund.

Index provider Solactive has calculated that futures have lagged behind bitcoin, which is up nearly 120% this year, roughly 13%.

“Investors in ETFs based on futures are subject to the additional risk associated with price volatility and discrepancies between the price of bitcoin and futures,” said Alastair Sewell, Senior Director, Fitch Fund Ratings.

Should we expect big success from bitcoin futures ETFs?

In a way, yes. ETFs are designed to directly track the price of bitcoin, so the most popular is a futures contract that expires closest to the current date – contracts for the next month or spot contracts. Therefore, ProShares holds all 3,900 futures positions in November contracts.

However, the CME Group has imposed limits on the number of contracts one party can buy to avoid one company monopolizing the market. This can cause problems with Bitcoin futures as the market is relatively small.

When a company reaches the limit of 4,000 contracts per person, it has to buy longer-term futures contracts for which there is no limit.

You have to pay dearly for this. If the market expects bitcoin to rise in the long term, then the price of long-term futures contracts will exceed the value of short-term contracts – the so-called contango. This implies higher costs for the fund when the futures contract is extended for the next month, essentially selling low and buying high.

These costs could mean that the ETF was below the value of the underlying asset, and according to industry forecasts, this figure averages up to 5-10% per year for bitcoin.

In theory, the CME could also ask the ETF provider not to buy longer-term contracts.

ProShares believes that the risks associated with these positions are exaggerated.

“We have … the potential to buy additional contracts as part of the waiver. We are committed to this and believe that we can meet this condition, ”- said ProShares Director Michael Sapir. “We have additional opportunities for use. It is a developing and growing market. We are confident that the market will continue to grow and new entrants will appear, ”he added.

Problems related to the structure of the cryptocurrency market

Cryptocurrency developers disagree on how blockchain technology works, and if they cannot bridge the gap, it will fork the network.

In this case, it would be unclear which fork the ETF should stick to. One side will be using more modern software, and the existing network will be using an older version. And prices there may vary.

Bitcoin has already gone through several forks. The Ethereum network also forked this summer. The version that will be used to form the bitcoin price index is not determined by the ETF organizer, but by the industry committee.

Many investors are hoping that US regulators will approve physical bitcoin ETFs in the coming months. This official endorsement could open the door for institutional investors looking to access this market.

For retail investors, simply buying bitcoin can be a tempting alternative.

