US market. The week will be busy

Quotes at 17:00 Moscow time

S&P 500: 4603 (-0.06%)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,500 (+ 0.05%)

S&P 500 chart online

External background: German DAX + 0.5%; Japanese Nikkei + 2.6%; China’s Shanghai Composite -0.1%.

American stock indices traded neutral at the opening of Monday’s trading. Investors are preparing for the Fed meeting.

After the breakdown of 4550 points, the S&P 500 may approach the resistance level of 4640–4650 points. Now the 4550 point level has turned into support, the next one is 4450 points.

Fed meeting

The results of the Fed meeting will be published on Wednesday, November 3. The future prospects for monetary policy in the United States are now especially important. At 21:00 Moscow time, the value of the key rate, other parameters of monetary policy and the statement (explanatory note) of the regulator will be published. Jerome Powell’s press conference will take place at 21:30 Moscow time.

Looking into the future is important – the regulator’s assessment of the prospects for monetary policy, given the coronavirus pandemic. This time, there is a high probability of the official announcement of the curtailment of the QE program.

There are expectations that the QE winding down may continue for 1–1.5 years. The baseline scenario is until mid-2022 ($ 15 billion per month). A longer period may arise due to the collapse of financial markets and a slowdown in the economy. Previously, there were situations when Tapering happened the other way around.

Read also: “The Fed meeting. What awaits investors “

Reporting season

According to FactSet, 56% of companies in the S&P 500 index for the third quarter are already known. Eighty-two percent of reported companies report that earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst consensus. Over the past 5 years, on average, 76% of companies reported better than expected. The profit of the reported companies is on average 10.3% higher than the analysts’ estimates.

Pfizer, Activision Blizzard, Booking.com, Moderna, Uber Technologies will present their quarterly reports this week.

Read also: “Reporting calendar of foreign companies (November 1-5)”

Macro statistics

On Friday, the key report on the US labor market for September will be presented. Strong movements in financial assets are possible. Logically, they can be smoothed over by the effect of the Fed meeting, which will take place earlier.

According to the consensus forecast of analysts, non-farm payrolls may increase by 413 thousand after 194 thousand in August, and unemployment may fall from 4.8% to 4.7%. A leading indicator of the data may be the report on employment in the private sector from ADP, which will be released on Wednesday.

In addition, ISM’s Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be unveiled (Monday and Wednesday).

S&P 500 Index chart for 6 months, daily timeframe





BCS World of investments