US nuclear submarine collided with seamount in the Pacific

The incident occurred in the South China Sea in early October, but then it was not reported which object the submarine collided with. The US Navy said the seamount was not marked on the map

Photo: US Navy / Reuters



The nuclear submarine USS Connecticut collided with an uncharted seamount in the South China Sea in October. It is reported by the news portal of the United States Navy Institute (USNI).

“Investigations revealed that USS Connecticut collided with an uncharted seamount in international waters in the Indo-Pacific,” said 7th Fleet spokesman Haley Sims.

According to the portal, the investigation of the incident was completed last week. Its results were passed on to the commander of the 7th Fleet, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, who in the future will have to determine whether it is worth taking any additional measures in connection with the incident.

American submarine collides with an unknown object in the Pacific Ocean



USNI reports that ballast tanks were damaged in the collision with the mountain. The blow fell on the bow of the submarine. The nuclear power plant and its components were not damaged.